Jack Furman Billig, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Jack was born in Baltimore on March 13th, 1932 to the late Abraham and Sara Billig. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet (Abell) Billig; son, Daniel Billig (Sherry) and grandchildren, Bryan Billig (Claire Bolander), Charles Billig (Emily), Carly Buscemi (Scott), A.J. Billig, Mallory Billig, and Maxwell Billig; great grandchildren, Jackson Billig, Zoey BIllig, Clark Billig, and Andie Buscemi; brother, Arnold Billig and niece, Sondra Shurkin. He was predeceased by his sons, Michael Billig (Elizabeth) and Andrew Billig (Lisa), and granddaughter, Madeleine Billig.
Funeral services are private. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or to the charity of your choice
.