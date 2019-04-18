|
On Saturday, April 13, 2019 Jack Gabriel Serio, Sr., age 87, of Sykesville, died peacefully in Florida . Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann Baublitz Serio who passed away in 1996. Born on July 18, 1931 in Baltimore he was the son of the late Angelina Sarah Citrano Serio and the late Augustus Phillip Serio, Dear brother of the late Concetta Theresa Serio Affayroux (late James Affayroux) and Anthony Paul Serio (late Elizabeth Ann Schultz Serio)Devoted father of Jack Gabriel Serio, Jr and wife, Mary (Hill) , Michael Anthony Serio and wife, Kim (Samilton) ; Robert Paul Serio and wife, Kim (Arnold); Joseph Phillip Serio and wife Audrey (Logan) and Nance Ann Serio . He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home, 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd Winfield, MD 21784 Monday, April 22, 2019 2:00pm - 4:00pm and 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Christian Wake 7:30 PM. A funeral mass will be said Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd Sykesville, MD 21784 at 11:00am. Internment Lake View Memorial Cemetery , Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to by phone (800-805-5856) or online at .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019