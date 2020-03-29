|
Jack Greenberg, 86, born Isadore Jacob, New York, New York, February 24, 1934, to Samuel and Esther Greenberg (nee Turner) died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland of complications from multiple infections. The last of three siblings, Jack follows brother Nathan and sister Shirley through the veil into the mystic. He is survived by former wife Loretta, sons Brian and Warren, grandchildren Michael, Stephanie, Jason and Marni, great grandchildren Stella and Logan, and many other friends and extended family.
An Army veteran, Jack served during the Korean War era and was honorably discharged in September 1957. As per his wishes his ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, circa 2021.
Jack graduated from the prominent Stuyvesant High School in Brooklyn, New York and earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Mathematics from Brooklyn College.
Among the first wave of computer programmers, Jack worked for General Electric initially using punch cards in programming languages such as Machine, Assembler, FORTRAN and PASCAL.
Jack lived most of his life in Maryland and loved to eat hard shell crabs and Chinese food. One of his favorite restaurants was the Far East in Rockville, Maryland. He also loved old movies and could practically recite 'Casablanca' verbatim.
He enjoyed playing billiards and spent many long nights in the Rec Room of Marquette Drive in Bethesda, Maryland shooting marathon straight pool sessions with his friend, Frank Lonigan. One of Jack's favorite movies was 'The Hustler' starring Paul Newman, George C. Scott and 'The Great One,' Jackie Gleason.
Jack often quoted lines from 'The Hustler' and other movies. Always ready with a story, he often wove movie lines into everyday conversations.
For those who knew and loved Jack, he will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity and his sense of humor. Jack donated much of his savings to numerous charities; among his favorites were the World Wildlife Fund and the World Children's Fund.
While it is difficult to write this, it is comforting to know Jack was prepared for his final journey. We believe his wishes were respected and his caregivers provided him comfort and support.
Jack viewed his life through the lens of a unique history. He ventured into projects and prospects with little more than a novice's experience, but, often, emerged an expert after only a limited time. He built decks and furniture, fixed cars and installed wood stoves. He taught himself how to do these things, and he was never afraid to learn a new skill.
Though his health was poor the last few years, he seemed to be at peace with his life. When speaking of death, he sometimes referred to the four words inscribed on Jackie Gleason's headstone; they may express Jack's perspective of mortality. They read simply, "And away we go."
Jack, we pray for your eternal soul and hope your path is smooth and easy.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020