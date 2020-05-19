Jack Gresser, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 16, 2020, at the age of 86. He is survived by his loving children, Susan Gresser (Stan Baker) and Debbie Gresser Brown (Richard Brown) and Joshua Gresser; siblings, Zelic (Ann) Gresser and Myra Breskow Schein; grandchildren, Ryan Brown, Lauren (Randy) Shapiro, and Forrest Gresser-Baker; devoted companion, Lynne Hammen. He was predeceased by his parents, Veda and Benjamin Gresser, and brother-in-law, B. Robert Schein.



Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Amyloidosis Center at Boston University (amyloid@bu.edu).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store