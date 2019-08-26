|
On Saturday, August 24, 2019, Jack H. Howard, Jr., age 80, of Swanton, MD. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (nee Ward) Howard; devoted father of Patricia A. Banister and her husband Kevin, David E. Howard and his wife Jesica, Cynthia L. Gomez and her husband Rafael and the late Charles H. Howard, Sr. and his wife Terri; brother of Joan Tracey, Peggy Sheppherd, the late Helen Hyde and the late Doris Croft. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, August 28 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 29 beginning at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2019