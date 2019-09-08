|
|
On September 4, 2019 Jack P. Halley II. Beloved husband of Patricia Halley (nee Cameron). Dear father of Rebecca West and husband James and Patricia Kennedy. Brother of James Montgomery and wife Barbara and MaryEllen Ganey. Also cherished grandfather of 4 grandchildren and 5 greatgrandchildren. Also survived by his little and best friend Cuddles. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy. on Monday 3-5and 7-9 PM. Service Tuesday at 12:00 Noon. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019