Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
Jack Halley II


1949 - 2019
Jack Halley II Notice
On September 4, 2019 Jack P. Halley II. Beloved husband of Patricia Halley (nee Cameron). Dear father of Rebecca West and husband James and Patricia Kennedy. Brother of James Montgomery and wife Barbara and MaryEllen Ganey. Also cherished grandfather of 4 grandchildren and 5 greatgrandchildren. Also survived by his little and best friend Cuddles. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy. on Monday 3-5and 7-9 PM. Service Tuesday at 12:00 Noon. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
