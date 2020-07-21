1/
Jack Hirsch
{ "" }
John Emil (Jack) Hirsch of Bel Air MD passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Citizen's Care and Rehabilitation Center in Havre de Grace. He was 83. Born in Baltimore to Joseph and Mildred (Burns) Hirsch, and raised by his stepfather John Wolfe, he was married to the late Marlene (Rebbert). He was a 1956 graduate of Baltimore City College and a veteran of the U.S. Army. A man of a million jokes and stories, he enjoyed playing Santa Claus and going to estate and yard sales. He is survived by his sons Kenneth and Lawrence, daughter-in-law Rachel, sisters Janice Andersen and Carol Willett, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded by his siblings Patricia, Richard and Paul. In lieu of flowers, contributions can me made to Santa Claus Anonymous. "I'm here... but I'm not all there."

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

1 entry
July 21, 2020
We are going to miss you Uncle Jack. But I know you are having a good ole time with your brothers and sister. Say Hello to my daddy for me! RIP Uncle Jack
Teresa Garcia
Family
