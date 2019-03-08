|
On March 6, 2019, Jack I. Needle, beloved husband of the late Anne Needle (nee Rosenblatt); devoted father of Robin (Dr. Marc) Klein and Gayle Needle Liss (Jeffrey Liss); dear brother of Lynne (late Warren) Komins; adored son of the late Dora and Philip Needle; loving grandfather of Stacey Klein Schmerling (Josh Schmerling), Jonathan Klein, and Erica Klopman; cherished great-grandfather of Jacob Schmerling.Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd, on Friday, March 8 at 12:30 PM. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3506 Midfield Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2019