Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Jack Levin Notice
Jack Levin, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on October 21, 2019 at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife, Anna Levin (nee Weinrub), children, Klara Zito, Yola Kwapisz, Alex Weinrub, and Andy Weinrub, grandchildren, Victoria Gerdes, Alex Weinrub, Nicole Zito, Vincent Zito, Olivia Weinrub, Adam Weinrub, and Patrycja Kwapisz, and three great-grandchildren. Mr. Levin was predeceased by his wife, Thelma Levin (nee Reese), son, Stephen Lee Levin, and siblings, Molly Miller, Nathaniel Levin, Leonard Levin, and Thelma "Toby" Ettlin.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, October 24, at 11 am. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2019
