Jack C Liberatore Sr, age 80, passed away suddenly on 6/30/20, just shy of his 81st birthday on July 5th. Jack was the beloved son of the late Martha (Bayer) and Remo Liberatore. Jack is survived by his long-time partner, Judy Groves, his loving children, Mary Schabdach (Bruce), Suzi Hibler, and Jack Charles (Basia), 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many extended family and friends. He was pre-deceased by his adored grandson, Scott. For the last 30 years, Jack owned and operated a successful chauffeur business with many repeat clientele. A life-long resident of Maryland and VFW member, Jack enjoyed crabs and watching the Orioles and Ravens. He was a great cook, especially known for his creative soups and salads. A devoted family man, Jack remained close to his former wife, Marty Penn, and her family. He was very proud of his service in the US Marines. He will be greatly missed by his loving family, devoted friends and cherished fur-baby Susie dog. Memorial services to be held on 7/18/20 from 3pm - 6pm at the home of his daughter located at 2705 Stanley Drive, Baldwin, MD 21013. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Semper Fi Fund @ semperfifund.org