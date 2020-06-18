Jack Lowenthal
On June 16, 2020, Jack Lowenthal beloved husband of Barbara L. Lowenthal (nee Thomas); devoted father of the late David Lowenthal; dear uncle of Michael, Maria, Andrea, Nathan, Robert, Ashley, Zackary, and the late Mary Berkheimer.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday, 6/19/20, from 3 to 5 pm, where a Funeral will be celebrated on Saturday, 6/20/20, 10 AM. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
JUN
20
Funeral
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
