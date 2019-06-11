|
|
On June 10, 2019, Jack Moore; beloved husband of 67 years of Thelma Kahl Moore; devoted father of Patricia Messenger and husband Scott and the late Linda and Douglas Moore; loving grandfather of Sean Messenger and wife Joanie, Jackie Williams and husband Shawn; cherished popple of Jaxon and Raelynn Williams; dear brother of George "Gus" Moore and the late Anne Crue. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday 2-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Camp Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Contributions may be made , 8219 Town Center Dr., Baltimore MD 21236. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 11, 2019