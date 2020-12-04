1/1
Jack Rayman
Jack Rayman of Baltimore, MD passed away on December 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Annette Glaser Rayman; father of Cindy (Glenn) Easton, Cathy (Robert) Kramer; grandfather of Lisa (Kenny Davis) Easton, Amy (Zack) Steinborn, Alex Kramer, & Hanna Kramer; beloved brother of the late Melvin Rayman (Sue), uncle, cousin, and friend.

Virtual funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4th at 9:30am, and can be viewed on the Sol Levinson & Bros. website, followed by a private burial at Chizuk Amuno Arlington Cemetery in Baltimore. Please contact family members for the Zoom shiva link, scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 pm. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Virtual
DEC
5
Shiva
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Zoom
