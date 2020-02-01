|
|
Jack Smith, 88, died on January 25 at his home in Catonsville. He was born in Naugatuck, Connecticut, on July 4, 1931, and graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1949 and from the pharmacy school at the University of Connecticut in 1954. He married Arlene Murphy of Waterbury, Connecticut, on September 22, 1956. After being assigned by the army to Fort Meade in Maryland, he and Arlene remained in the state, where Jack worked as a pharmacist in Catonsville. He is survived by his wife; his children Christopher Smith and Beth Ann Huntington, and four grandchildren.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 1, 2020