1/1
Jack Stewart Thompson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Stewart

Thompson, 88 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of Bel Air, MD. Born April 25, 1932 in Vincennes, IN, he was the son of the late Raymond A. and Marian Hatton Thompson.

Following graduation from the Lincoln High School of Vincennes, IN, Mr. Thompson joined the Merchant Marines on the Great Lakes. Mr. Thompson was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD.

Mr. Thompson worked at Vincennes Auto Parts, in Vincennes, IN, for many years and is retired from the Edgewood Arsenal of Edgewood, MD, where he was employed as a machinist.

Mr. Thompson was a loving husband and father who enjoyed cars, car shows, working outside, and spending time with family and friends.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, Loretta "Pete" Eklund Thompson of Perryville, MD; daughter, Marian Thompson Simons of Port Deposit, MD; son, Jack Edward Thompson and wife, Robyn, of Aberdeen, MD; grandchildren, Vic Simons of Port Deposit, MD, and Cassandra Alexis Thompson of Middle River, MD; sisters, Beverly Tabler of Vincennes, IN, Janice Russo of Ohio, Carol Hunter and husband, Roy, of Vincennes, IN; sister-in-law, Barbara "Bobbi" Thompson of Vincennes, IN; daughter-in-law, Robyn Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his sister, Neva "Frankie" Hagemeir; brothers, Charles Thompson and Eugene Thompson.

A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, 2020, 12 Noon until 2 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Interment will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved