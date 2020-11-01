On October 29, 2020, Jack R. Sturgill, Jr., longtime Towson Attorney, beloved husband of Marcy Sturgill (nee Hayes), of 44 years; loving brother of Ann Radcliffe and Darlene Goyette; dear brother-in-law of Kenneth Hayes, Patricia Brandt, and Lawrence Hayes; also survived by extended family and friends.
Due to COVID a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Skip Viragh Center for Pancreas Cancer at Johns Hopkins Medicine at www.hopkinsmedicine.org/kimmel_cancer_center/cancers_we_treat/pancreatic_cancer/