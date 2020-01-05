|
On December 30, 2019, author and naturalist Jack Alan Wenner-strom of Randallstown, MD, returned to stardust at the age of 71. United by love, he and his wife of 42 years, Donna Shoemaker, shared interests in travel, literature, writing, gardening, botany, and many more areas. Born in Evanston, IL, Jack majored in English at Lake Forest College. His positions included teaching at five Baltimore colleges and universities; staff naturalist at Soldiers Delight Natural Environmental Area in Owings Mills, MD; contributing editor of Bird Watcher's Digest, and president of BioTrek Naturalists. His deep insights and keen observations illuminated his books, essays, articles, poetry, anthology contributions, and memoir. His nonfiction books are Soldiers Delight Journal: Exploring a Globally Rare Ecosystem, Leaning Sycamores: Natural Worlds of the Upper Potomac, and New Millennium Journal: Confessions of a Doubter. He self-published three novels: Black Coffee, Home Ground, and Pheasant Alley. In 2016, Soldiers Delight Journal Revisited: a Photographic Ramble paired Frank Wisniewski's artistic images and Jack's prose. His parents and sister predeceased him. Survivors include an aunt and her two sons and Donna's siblings and their families: Carl Shoemaker (Maria) of Pittsburgh; Bill Shoemaker (Cheri) of Chapin, SC; and Sally Driscoll (Giles) of Mentor, OH. A celebration of his life will take place this spring. His website is jackwennerstrom.com. Visit elinefuneralhome.com/obituary-listing. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Soldiers Delight or to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020