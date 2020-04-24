|
Jackie William Maurer, 85, of Bel Air, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1934 in Harrisburg, PA, the son of the late Roy C. and Alma E. Maurer.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy B. Maurer; his three children, Tambria (Tammy) Harward (Wally), Joel Maurer (Joann), and Terryl (Gig) Manning (Steve); his six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 5 step great-grandchildren. His family was the joy of his life and he gave loving nicknames to each one.
Jack was a 1952 graduate of Hershey High School and a 1959 graduate of Indiana University of PA where he received his Bachelors Degree. He was a proud United States Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the American Legion Slate Ridge Post 182.
He, along with his wife, were substitute house parents for Milton S. Hershey School.
He retired from Harford County Public Schools in 1996 after 37 years of teaching; 29 of those years were at North Harford schools. Then continued to substitute for over 20 additional years.
Jack was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, where he was an usher and a member of the intercessory prayer group. He was on the board at Har-Co Credit Union for 20 years. He enjoyed to golf, bowl, and watch all sporting events.
Private family services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD, 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2020