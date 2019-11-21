|
Jackie Glassgold (nee Silverman), of Baltimore, MD, passed away November 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Mrs. Glassgold was predeceased by her husband, I. Leon Glassgold, whom she wed in 1952, and her parents, Hannah and Alexander Silverman. She is survived by her loving children, Marc Glassgold, Lori (Larry) Gibson, and Jill (Aaron) Levin; sister, Ruth (Edward) Freburger; grandchildren, Stewart Gibson, Samuel Gibson, and Anna Levin; and nieces, Tracy (Bill) Boka and Blake (David) Chambers.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 24, at 3 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Glassgold Kallah or to the I. Leon Glassgold Memorial Scholarship Fund. Check payable to: Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. Please indicate the desired charity on the memo line.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019