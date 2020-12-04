1/1
Jackie Lee Hurley
Jackie Lee Hurley passed away on December 2, 2020. After living each day of his 76 years to the fullest, Jack's spirit is at rest. His faith never wavered during the struggle of the past few weeks. He said to tell everyone, "Thank you for loving me."

Born in Harford County, Maryland, Jack has lived with family on Prospect Mill Road in Bel Air since 1961. Two of his favorite activities were conducting the Living Christmas Tree Choir for John Archer Day at Oak Grove Church and being the Good Will Ambassador for the Ocean City Boardwalk Train. Jack was loved by all who knew him and is survived by his treasured nieces and nephews plus five brothers and two sisters: Willard (Bill) Hurley, Jr. (Carol); LaVerne Yocum (Gary); Larry Hurley (Sharon); Dean Hurley, I (Nancy); Joseph Hurley (Susan); Jeffrey Hurley, I (Norma); and Linda Hurley Snyder.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Jack's life will be held on his birthday in June. Jack will be buried in a private ceremony in Bel Air Memorial Gardens beside his parents, Bill and Faye Hurley; and near his four grandparents: Bell and Walter Hurley, Rettie and Walter Gilley.

It was Jack's wish that donations be made in his name to your church home or to his, Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2106 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21015-4908 or online at https://my.simplegive.com/App/Giving/oak2106228


Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
