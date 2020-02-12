Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Lare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie T. Lare


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie T. Lare Notice
Jackie T. Lare, age 90, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on February 6, 2020 at her home. Born in Kobe, Japan, she was the daughter of Kakutaro and Hana (Okamoto) Shimomura and wife of the late Edward G. Lare. She was a member of Aberdeen Proving Ground Chapel Church. She enjoyed shopping and she loved to sew in her younger years. Jackie loved spending time with her friends.

Jackie is survived by her family, dear friends, and caretakers; Patricia Kellermann and her husband, Bill, Julie Arter and her husband, Andy, Patsy Hannah, Kim Fears and her husband, Bill, Doris Carey and her husband, Richard, Vivian Copeland and Chaplain and Mrs. Susie Kim; also survived by two brothers, one sister, and many nieces and nephews in Japan.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister in Japan.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10-11 am at which time the service will begin. Interment will take place in Union Chapel Cemetery, Libertytown, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -