Jackie T. Lare, age 90, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on February 6, 2020 at her home. Born in Kobe, Japan, she was the daughter of Kakutaro and Hana (Okamoto) Shimomura and wife of the late Edward G. Lare. She was a member of Aberdeen Proving Ground Chapel Church. She enjoyed shopping and she loved to sew in her younger years. Jackie loved spending time with her friends.
Jackie is survived by her family, dear friends, and caretakers; Patricia Kellermann and her husband, Bill, Julie Arter and her husband, Andy, Patsy Hannah, Kim Fears and her husband, Bill, Doris Carey and her husband, Richard, Vivian Copeland and Chaplain and Mrs. Susie Kim; also survived by two brothers, one sister, and many nieces and nephews in Japan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister in Japan.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10-11 am at which time the service will begin. Interment will take place in Union Chapel Cemetery, Libertytown, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020