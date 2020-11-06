Jacob "Jack" Floyd Conrad, 82 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Havre de Grace, MD. Born March 2, 1938 in Rothsville Pennsylvania he was the son of the late Robert and Alice Floyd Conrad.Jack is survived by his loving wife, Diane L. Conrad of Port Deposit, MD; son, John J. Conrad and wife, Gretchen; two grandchildren, John "Jace" J. Conrad, Jr. and Jackson "Jack" A. Conrad.In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Richard H. Conrad.Jack lived his first 50 + years in Rothsville where he worked for Daffin Mfg. Co. in Lancaster along with serving for the National Guard Reserves in the early 60's. In 1969 he started Eastern Mobile Mills in Lititz PA after Daffin sold out to a company from the mid-west. Jack was quick to recognize the need to diversify into bulk feed trucks as times were changing in the agricultural sector. He teamed up with Walinga, Inc. in 1974 and became their first dealer / service center in the US. As Jack focused on superior customer service with quality equipment he changed the company name to EMM Sales & Service, Inc. in the early 80's. Positioning the company for the next generation he purchased a much larger facility in Brownstown PA which is where the company remains today. Jack served on several industry related boards throughout the years including President at Penn Ag Industries Associations. He always had a love for the water and boats so he ventured south to be on the water in MD in 1998.Jack came to Port Deposit seeking the enjoyment of the Susquehanna River. Not long after his arrival, he and his partner, Bob Dommel, completed the development of the Tome's Landing Condominiums. Together with David Read, he went on to establish Tome's Landing Marina.Jack was a community minded true friend of the Town of Port Deposit and the Water Witch Fire Company. His first donation was to the Conowingo Fire Station in 1998. His concern for the Water Witch Fire Company brought about his organization of a Poker Run and Crab Feast which over several years raised over $100,000.00. Thinking of the community, Jack donated the Tome Gashouse and the parking lot for the Port Deposit Town Hall. Most recently, he donated a boat slip at Tome's Landing Yacht Club to the Water Witch Fire Company for their fire rescue boat.Jack spent the majority of his free time on the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean fishing and boating with friends and family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Water Witch Fire Company of Port Deposit and the Rothsville Volunteer Fire Company of Rothsville, PA, in care of the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.A visitation has been scheduled for Monday, November 9, 2020, 4 PM until 8 PM, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Lane, Port Deposit, MD. Interment will be private.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD