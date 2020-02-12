Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800

Jacob J. Woizesko Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob J. Woizesko Jr. Notice
On Febuary 7, 2020 Jacob J. Beloved husband of Stella D. (nee Zientek) Woizesko, Dear Father of Cindy D. Mueller and her husband Phillip, Loving Grandfather of Ronald Badger Jr. and his wife Shawn, Jill Mueller, Kristina Mueller, Sherri Odendhal and her husband CJ, Michael Lato III, Jacob Mueller and Zachary Mueller. Great Grandfather of Christopher, Jacob and Xander Badger. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Woizesko Lato, and Son Kenneth M. Woizesko. Brother of the Late Mary Gdula, Michael Woizesko and JoAnn Hollenbaugh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Highway Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 P.M. Service Friday 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visit Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -