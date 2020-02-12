|
|
On Febuary 7, 2020 Jacob J. Beloved husband of Stella D. (nee Zientek) Woizesko, Dear Father of Cindy D. Mueller and her husband Phillip, Loving Grandfather of Ronald Badger Jr. and his wife Shawn, Jill Mueller, Kristina Mueller, Sherri Odendhal and her husband CJ, Michael Lato III, Jacob Mueller and Zachary Mueller. Great Grandfather of Christopher, Jacob and Xander Badger. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sharon Woizesko Lato, and Son Kenneth M. Woizesko. Brother of the Late Mary Gdula, Michael Woizesko and JoAnn Hollenbaugh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Highway Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 P.M. Service Friday 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visit Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020