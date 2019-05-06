SPC Jacob MacKenzie KirbyGifted from God May 8th, 1997 - Called Home February 27, 2019Jacob was a graduate of Havre de Grace High School Class of 2015. He played football and volleyball. He sang in Chorus since 5th grade and was a member of the Safety Club. Aside from his love for music, video games, he enjoyed Pokemon, Magic and D&D. He was also a "Foodie". He loved to cook and experience new foods. Sometimes creating some incredible dishes! He was a die hard Philadelphia Eagles fan who never jumped on a band wagon. He was a proud member of The Sons of the American Legion Squadron #47 for 19 years and a member of Joseph L. Davis American Legion Post #47 Honor Guard for 14 of those years. He joined the United States Army pursuing his career in Military Intelligence in 2017. He earned the rank of Specialist before his death. He was a proud American and True Patriot! Being the loving and giving person he was, his last heroic act in this world was to save two peoples lives through Organ Donation. He has left behind a devoted family His Mother Sara-Jayne Kirby His In Laws Clark & Cyndi Castle 4 brothers Earl, Larry, Philip & CJ 4 sisters Jennifer, Karen, Courtney & SkylarHis Aunts Sharon, Shirl, Shirley, Gwen and Ida His Uncles Roger, Larry, Billy, Randy, J.T. and his Favorite Jason (Jason made us write that.) He was adored by his nephew Jaxson, whom they affectionately called each other Bubba (Jacob)and Bubby (Jaxson) Jacob was welcomed home by so many family members and all of his Grandparents His Father Gary Wayne Kirby His Oldest Brother Theodore "Teddy" Carter A Celebration of His Life will be held at Joseph L. Davis American Legion Post #47501 St. John St. Havre de Grace, MD 21078 May 26th, 2019 2 p.m.Dress is respectable but casual In lieu of flowers contributions can be made toThe Kirby Family c/o Zellman Funeral Home 123 S. Washington St. Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Published in Baltimore Sun from May 6 to May 8, 2019