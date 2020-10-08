JACOB MICHAEL HACK (Jake) of Annapolis, MD passed away on July 4, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on April 7, 1983, and was the son of Cheryl and Richard Hack of Annapolis. He leaves a sister, Jessica Hanna; a nephew, Travis Moreland; a niece, Alexis Hack; all of Annapolis; a former wife, Jessica Goins Hack; and two sons, Samuel and Connor, all of Baltimore.
Jacob was a gourmet chef, winning several cooking contests, including the Mason Dixon Master Chef Tournament in 2014 and the Farm to Chef Championship. He was active in the restaurant kitchen and catering fields, working for Beej Flambolz Catering, the Copper Kitchen, Chef's Expressions, Conrad's, and others. His last employment was full time for the World Central Kitchen (founded by José Andrés), locally working under Irena Stein at Alma, Cielo Verde, making hundreds of meals a day "with excellent flavors" for the community meals initiative.
For hobbies Jake was a very active fisherman, sometimes travelling, among various places, to Pittsburgh and Erie, to fish with his cousin Luke Wholey, also an active fisherman. He was also a skilled handyman helping with various repairs and home improvements for friends, and enjoyed gardening.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jacob's name on line to the World Central Kitchen (https://wck.org
).