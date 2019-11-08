Home

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ the King Church
Havre de Grace, MD
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ the King Church
Havre de Grace, MD
1976 - 2019
Jacqlyn Maddox Notice
Jacqlyn Michelle Maddox, of Perryville, MD, died November 5, 2019. Daughter of David and Glinda Elliott. Husband of Daniel Maddox; mother of Chance Maddox, Cadens Maddox and Patience Johnson; brother of Eric Elliott, and aunt of Nori Elliott. Jacqlyn was preceded in death by brothers, Jeremy and David Elliott. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 11, 2019, 12 Noon at Christ the King Church in Havre de Grace, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 11 until 12 Noon at Christ the King Church in Havre de Grace, MD. Pastor Kevin VanDyke will officiate. Interment will be in Rock Run Cemetery, Havre de Grace, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
