Jacqlyn Michelle Maddox, of Perryville, MD, died November 5, 2019. Daughter of David and Glinda Elliott. Husband of Daniel Maddox; mother of Chance Maddox, Cadens Maddox and Patience Johnson; brother of Eric Elliott, and aunt of Nori Elliott. Jacqlyn was preceded in death by brothers, Jeremy and David Elliott. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 11, 2019, 12 Noon at Christ the King Church in Havre de Grace, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 11 until 12 Noon at Christ the King Church in Havre de Grace, MD. Pastor Kevin VanDyke will officiate. Interment will be in Rock Run Cemetery, Havre de Grace, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019