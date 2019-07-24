Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of The Nativity
Timonium, MD
Jacquelin Engesser Notice
On July 20, 2019, Jacquelin Linda Engesser (nee O'Neill) beloved wife of Fred Joseph Engesser; devoted mother of Jennifer Elizabeth Engesser (Christian E. Wood) and Kaitlin Marie Engesser (Eric Benjamin Anderson); loving grandmother of Livia Jacquelin Anderson, Eloise Kerstin Anderson and Callan James O'Neill Wood; dear sister of Barry Albert O'Neill (Sarah); loving aunt of Kevin O'Neill and Shaun O'Neill; dear sister-in-law of Mary Jo Engesser and Cathy Engesser; also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, July 24th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Church of The Nativity, Timonium, on Thursday, July 25, 11 AM. Interment at Pine Grove Cemetery, Mt. Airy at 1:30 PM. If desired, memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
