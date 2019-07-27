|
On July 25, 2019; Jacqueline Ann Balda; loving daughter of the late Edward Joseph Balda, Sr. and the late Rosalind Florence (Kauth) Balda; dear sister of the late Edward J. Balda, Jr. (late Carolyn R.) and the late Jerome F. Balda (the late Mary Lou); aunt of William, David (Obelia), Scott (Mary Ann), Lawrence, Jay (Jen) and James (Sharon) Balda and Karen Peterson (Jon); also survived by 12 great nieces and nephews and 2 great great niece and nephew.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 27, 2019