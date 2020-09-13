1/1
Jacqueline C. Hart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Constance Hart, age 85, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on August 26, 2020 with her family at her bedside. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Edward and Frieda McClure and wife of 65 years to Theodore Gerald Hart. She graduated from Western High School 1953.

She and Ted started their family in Towson, Maryland, moving to Reisterstown for many years and eventually Hunt Valley. Jackie worked for many years as a legal secretary and an employee of the Baltimore County Board of Education.

They retired to The Villages in Florida and enjoyed travelling, playing bridge and socializing with their large network of friends. They moved to the Charlestown Community in Catonsville in 2018.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Jackie always enjoyed a fun time with others and a glass of wine.

In addition to her husband, Jackie is survived by three children Randy (Amy), Theodore (Cindy), Linda (Jim). 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Michael (Becky).

The family will celebrate Jackie's life with a funeral service at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on September 17th at 1:30pm.

Those who desire may send contributions to: Mental Health Association of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, www.mhamd.org/donation/ For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Eline Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved