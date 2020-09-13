Jacqueline Constance Hart, age 85, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on August 26, 2020 with her family at her bedside. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Edward and Frieda McClure and wife of 65 years to Theodore Gerald Hart. She graduated from Western High School 1953.
She and Ted started their family in Towson, Maryland, moving to Reisterstown for many years and eventually Hunt Valley. Jackie worked for many years as a legal secretary and an employee of the Baltimore County Board of Education.
They retired to The Villages in Florida and enjoyed travelling, playing bridge and socializing with their large network of friends. They moved to the Charlestown Community in Catonsville in 2018.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Jackie always enjoyed a fun time with others and a glass of wine.
In addition to her husband, Jackie is survived by three children Randy (Amy), Theodore (Cindy), Linda (Jim). 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Michael (Becky).
The family will celebrate Jackie's life with a funeral service at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on September 17th at 1:30pm.
Those who desire may send contributions to: Mental Health Association of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, www.mhamd.org/donation/
For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com