Jacqueline C. Hayman, a retired Baltimore City School Teacher, passed away on November 9, 2019 - her 84th birthday. She leaves to mourn her husband of 61 years, Dr. Warren C. Hayman; son, Guy Hayman and daughter Julia Hamilton (Darrell); seven grandchildren; three brothers - Howard, James and Alvin Campbell. Her eldest child, Warren Hayman, Jr. preceded her in death.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17th from 2 - 6pm at the Wylie Funeral Home - Randallstown. Funeral services will be held at Mount Olivet Christian Church - 5802 Roland Avenue Baltimore, MD 21210 on Monday, November 18th at 10:00am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 16, 2019