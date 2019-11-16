Home

Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Christian Church
5802 Roland Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Jacqueline Campbell Hayman

Jacqueline C. Hayman, a retired Baltimore City School Teacher, passed away on November 9, 2019 - her 84th birthday. She leaves to mourn her husband of 61 years, Dr. Warren C. Hayman; son, Guy Hayman and daughter Julia Hamilton (Darrell); seven grandchildren; three brothers - Howard, James and Alvin Campbell. Her eldest child, Warren Hayman, Jr. preceded her in death.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17th from 2 - 6pm at the Wylie Funeral Home - Randallstown. Funeral services will be held at Mount Olivet Christian Church - 5802 Roland Avenue Baltimore, MD 21210 on Monday, November 18th at 10:00am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 16, 2019
