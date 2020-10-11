1/1
Jacqueline Cenci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 4, 2020, Jacqueline Margaret Cenci (nee Hughes) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Alfred Cenci; devoted mother of Roland A. Cenci and his wife Rhonda, Anthony A. Cenci, Michael J, Cenci, and Joseph E. Cenci; loving grandmother of Lauren Storm and her husband Kevin, and Rev. Daniel Cenci and his wife Jessica; cherished great-grandmother of Austin T. Storm, Kaylee T. Storm, Andrew Jadon Cenci, and Mary Emma P. Cenci; dear sister of Janet Hughes Ervin and her late husband William, Donald Hughes and his wife Colleen, and the late Robert Hughes. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jacqueline's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family at www.millerdippelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved