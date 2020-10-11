Jacqueline Cenci

On October 4, 2020, Jacqueline Margaret Cenci (nee Hughes) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Alfred Cenci; devoted mother of Roland A. Cenci and his wife Rhonda, Anthony A. Cenci, Michael J, Cenci, and Joseph E. Cenci; loving grandmother of Lauren Storm and her husband Kevin, and Rev. Daniel Cenci and his wife Jessica; cherished great-grandmother of Austin T. Storm, Kaylee T. Storm, Andrew Jadon Cenci, and Mary Emma P. Cenci; dear sister of Janet Hughes Ervin and her late husband William, Donald Hughes and his wife Colleen, and the late Robert Hughes. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jacqueline's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family at www.millerdippelfuneralhome.com