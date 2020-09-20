Jacqueline Grace of Houston, TX passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born on July 31, 1949 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Lonnie Brown and Dorothy Cotton. She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Brown and her granddaughter, Kayla Boone.



Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Leo; mother Dorothy Cotton of Baltimore, MD; daughter Monica Joseph of Houston, TX; two sons, Derek Brown of Baltimore, MD and Darryl (Joe) Brown of Houston, TX; sister Sharon Dorsey (Douglas) of Baltimore, MD; two grandchildren, Jada Boone and Antonio Joseph of Houston, TX; an uncle, Martin Cotten (Margaret) of Baltimore, MD; in-laws Moya Grace of Baltimore, MD and Karl Grace (Donna) of Bloomington, IN; and by loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends.



We say "Good-bye Jackie, Mom, and Nana" with sadness in our hearts and joy in our spirits. We ask our Savior to give us strength, understanding and guidance, for we know that she is at peace.



The family will plan a memorial service and celebration next year in 2021.



