1/1
Jacqueline Grace
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Grace of Houston, TX passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born on July 31, 1949 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Lonnie Brown and Dorothy Cotton. She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Brown and her granddaughter, Kayla Boone.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Leo; mother Dorothy Cotton of Baltimore, MD; daughter Monica Joseph of Houston, TX; two sons, Derek Brown of Baltimore, MD and Darryl (Joe) Brown of Houston, TX; sister Sharon Dorsey (Douglas) of Baltimore, MD; two grandchildren, Jada Boone and Antonio Joseph of Houston, TX; an uncle, Martin Cotten (Margaret) of Baltimore, MD; in-laws Moya Grace of Baltimore, MD and Karl Grace (Donna) of Bloomington, IN; and by loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends.

We say "Good-bye Jackie, Mom, and Nana" with sadness in our hearts and joy in our spirits. We ask our Savior to give us strength, understanding and guidance, for we know that she is at peace.

The family will plan a memorial service and celebration next year in 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved