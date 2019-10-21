Home

Jacqueline H. F. Neiburger


1931 - 2019
Jacqueline H. F. Neiburger Notice
On October 19, 2019, Jacqueline Fox Neiburger, born January 1, 1931 in Newport News, VA, died after a sudden illness in Gilchrist Hospice-Towson. Mrs. Neiburger was predeceased by her parents, Joseph R. and Sarah E. Fox (nee Levinson), brother Alvin, and her husband of almost 70 years, Barry G. Neiburger. She is survived by her sons, Colin S. (Becky), B. Matthew and Mitchell Neiburger, grandsons, Uphar and Joshua Neiburger and a network of extended family and friends.

Private graveside services and interment at Arlington-Chizuk Amuno cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to the Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 912, Baltimore, MD 21205 or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 21, 2019
