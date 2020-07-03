Jacqueline "Jackie" Hoover, age 72, of Havre de Grace, Maryland passed away on June 28, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Robert and Lyne (Hales) Barnhill and wife of the late Martin Hoover. She had worked as an Administrative Assistant at Lucent Technologies for 35 years retiring in 2002. She then worked at Harford Memorial Hospital in the Accounts Payable Department for about 12 years. She was a former member of the Havre de Grace 4th of July Committee, the Havre de Grace Lighthouse Committee and the Beautification Committee for Havre de Grace. She would make Christmas Trees, Santas and other crafts to sell for the Christmas Bazaar in Bel Air to help raise funds for the Havre de Grace committees that she served on.
Jacqueline is survived by her son, James Martin; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lawing; sisters, Wendy Hill and Robin Wiles; brothers, Robert Barnhill, Thomas Barnhill and William Barnhill; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 6-7 pm with a memorial service to follow at 7 pm.
