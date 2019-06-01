|
|
On May 31, 2019, Jacqueline Lee Thomas, beloved wife of Gilbert Wayne Thomas; loving mother of Peter Ronald Thomas, James Alexander Thomas, and Samantha Lynn Connor; cherished grandmother of Wells E. Thomas, Dashiell G. Thomas, Thomas "Grey" Connor, Ayla M. Thomas, and Leah P. Thomas; dear sister of David Mintzer, Judy Quick, Debra Simon, and Jeffery Mintzer.Family will receive friends on Monday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm at Chapelgate Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Cares or Chapelgate Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019