Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline L. Thomas

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline L. Thomas Notice
On May 31, 2019, Jacqueline Lee Thomas, beloved wife of Gilbert Wayne Thomas; loving mother of Peter Ronald Thomas, James Alexander Thomas, and Samantha Lynn Connor; cherished grandmother of Wells E. Thomas, Dashiell G. Thomas, Thomas "Grey" Connor, Ayla M. Thomas, and Leah P. Thomas; dear sister of David Mintzer, Judy Quick, Debra Simon, and Jeffery Mintzer.Family will receive friends on Monday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm at Chapelgate Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Cares or Chapelgate Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now