Jacqueline Libercci
On June 24, 2020 Jacqueline (Jackie) Anna Libercci (nee: Impallaria), passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of over 50 years to the late Joe Libercci. Mother to Therese Shock and her late husband, Ed; and Joseph Libercci. Loving grandmother of Christina Pasco (Joe), Dr. Cruz Mannherz, Joshua Libercci

(Danielle), Nikole Jones (Tyler). Beloved great grandmother (Nonna) to Aurelia Pasco, Jasper Libercci, and Arabella Jones. Dear sister of the late Joseph

Impallaria Jr. and Marie Impallaria Orwig; Sister-in-law of Maryann Libercci; Aunt of April Shenberger, and many other nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday 6-8 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial and Interment Private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made per Jackie's request to "Team Shockstrong", benefiting PanCan in honor of her son-in-law Ed; 5833 Barts Way, Frederick, MD 21704

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
