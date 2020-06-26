Jacqueline Libercci

On June 24, 2020 Jacqueline (Jackie) Anna Libercci (nee: Impallaria), passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of over 50 years to the late Joe Libercci. Mother to Therese Shock and her late husband, Ed; and Joseph Libercci. Loving grandmother of Christina Pasco (Joe), Dr. Cruz Mannherz, Joshua Libercci



(Danielle), Nikole Jones (Tyler). Beloved great grandmother (Nonna) to Aurelia Pasco, Jasper Libercci, and Arabella Jones. Dear sister of the late Joseph



Impallaria Jr. and Marie Impallaria Orwig; Sister-in-law of Maryann Libercci; Aunt of April Shenberger, and many other nieces and nephews.



Visitation Friday 6-8 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial and Interment Private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made per Jackie's request to "Team Shockstrong", benefiting PanCan in honor of her son-in-law Ed; 5833 Barts Way, Frederick, MD 21704



