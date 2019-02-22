Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Plotkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline M. Plotkin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline M. Plotkin Notice
On February 21, 2019, Jacqueline M. Plotkin (nee Hettleman); beloved wife of the late Robert Plotkin; devoted mother of Gail Grant and the late Michael Plotkin; devoted mother-in-law of Greg Grant and Lauren Plotkin; adored daughter of the late Anna and Louis Hettleman; loving grandmother of Corey (Lexi), Stephanie (Dan), Jared and the late Bradley; cherished great grandmother of Kairi, Ryan Michael and Edan.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 24, at 2 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Kappa Guild, Inc., c/o Sheila Mentz, 4327 Crest Heights Road, Baltimore, MD 21215 or the . In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Monday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now