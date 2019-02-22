|
On February 21, 2019, Jacqueline M. Plotkin (nee Hettleman); beloved wife of the late Robert Plotkin; devoted mother of Gail Grant and the late Michael Plotkin; devoted mother-in-law of Greg Grant and Lauren Plotkin; adored daughter of the late Anna and Louis Hettleman; loving grandmother of Corey (Lexi), Stephanie (Dan), Jared and the late Bradley; cherished great grandmother of Kairi, Ryan Michael and Edan.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 24, at 2 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Kappa Guild, Inc., c/o Sheila Mentz, 4327 Crest Heights Road, Baltimore, MD 21215 or the . In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Monday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019