Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
8501 Loch Raven Blvd
Towson, MD
View Map
On February 15, 2019, Jacqueline Miller Bailey beloved wife of the late Perry Ould Bailey; dear mother of Stephen Beurriere Bailey (Joyce, nee McDonough); dear grandmother of Brendan Hamilton Bailey (Mary Katherine, nee Napier); dear aunt of Susan Bailey Muller and Patricia Hamilton Bailey. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday at 11:00AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 8501 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson, MD 21286. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Men's LaCrosse of Loyola University of Maryland 4501 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21210. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
