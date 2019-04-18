Jacqueline Murphy (nee Taylor), devoted mother and grandmother, gifted artist, nature enthusiast and thrift store devotee died suddenly on April 15. She was 78. Jackie was born in West Virginia in 1941 to the late Wesley H. and Adelaide M. Taylor, grew up in Essex and raised her two daughters with her late husband, Richard, in Dundalk. She worked at C & P Telephone Company, several local hospitals and Bob Bell Chevrolet. Later, during retirement, she lived in Edgewood, MD where she spent time helping to raise her granddaughter and donating her works of art to various charities. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Taylor. Jackie is survived by her two daughters, Barbara A. Murphy and Susan E. Jackson, her granddaughter, Rebecca E. Jackson and her loving cat, Emma. Jackie donated her body to science. Donations can be made in memory of Jacqueline Murphy to Defenders of Animal Rights, Inc. in Phoenix, MD. A memorial service is planned for later this spring. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary