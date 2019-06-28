Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Solesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Solesky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Solesky Notice
On June 24, 2019, Jacqueline Grace Solesky (nee Curreri), beloved wife of the late Kenneth O. Solesky; devoted mother of Debbie A. Nazelrod and her husband Rick, Sabrina M. Tuck and her husband Michael, Kenneth M. Solesky and his wife Cindy, and Nikki M. Eskow; loving grandmother of Amanda, Joe, Kara, Paige, Zachary, Madison, and Olivia.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (Beltway exit 26), on Sunday from 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Monday, 9 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Gilchrist Hospice at www.Gilchristcares.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now