|
|
On June 24, 2019, Jacqueline Grace Solesky (nee Curreri), beloved wife of the late Kenneth O. Solesky; devoted mother of Debbie A. Nazelrod and her husband Rick, Sabrina M. Tuck and her husband Michael, Kenneth M. Solesky and his wife Cindy, and Nikki M. Eskow; loving grandmother of Amanda, Joe, Kara, Paige, Zachary, Madison, and Olivia.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (Beltway exit 26), on Sunday from 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Monday, 9 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Gilchrist Hospice at www.Gilchristcares.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 28, 2019