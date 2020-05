Or Copy this URL to Share

(nee Marek) age 82 of Bel Air, MD passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. Jackie is survived by her husband Frank, brother Anton, son Scott, and daughter Wendy. Also, grandchildren Alanna, Daniel, Brigitte and Shelby. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Christ Our King Church, Bel Air, MD.



