Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:30 PM
Jacquie M. Burkhardt

Jacquie M. Burkhardt Notice
On February 6, 2020 Jacquie M. Burkhardt of Towson, MD beloved wife of Rush Burkhardt. Mother of Leigh Friedman and Jessica Alban. Grandfather of Jackson, Sidney and Graham Friedman and Jaden and Temple Alban.

Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Service will begin at 6:30pm. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
