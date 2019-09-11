|
On Tuesday, Steptember 10, 2019, Jadwiga (Hedwig) E. Michalkiewicz (nee Bogacki) age 92, beloved wife of the late Bernard J. Michalkiewicz. Devoted mother of Barbara E. Izzo and her husband Frank, and Bernard J. Michalkiewicz, Jr. and his wife Renee Jean. Loving grandmother of Vincent Izzo, Emilia Krulock and husband Ronald, and Emilia Michalkiewicz. Dear great-grandmother of Katelyn Odham and husband Ben, Meghan and Christopher Krulock.
Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass in Holy Rosary Church on Friday at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019