Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Jadwiga E. MICHALKIEWICZ

Jadwiga E. MICHALKIEWICZ Notice
On Tuesday, Steptember 10, 2019, Jadwiga (Hedwig) E. Michalkiewicz (nee Bogacki) age 92, beloved wife of the late Bernard J. Michalkiewicz. Devoted mother of Barbara E. Izzo and her husband Frank, and Bernard J. Michalkiewicz, Jr. and his wife Renee Jean. Loving grandmother of Vincent Izzo, Emilia Krulock and husband Ronald, and Emilia Michalkiewicz. Dear great-grandmother of Katelyn Odham and husband Ben, Meghan and Christopher Krulock.

Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass in Holy Rosary Church on Friday at 10 A.M. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
