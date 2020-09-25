On September 21, 2020, James A. Carll, 81, of Parkville, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Doris E. Carll (nee Epting); devoted father of Robert Carll & his late wife Barbara, Gregory Carll & his wife Christa, and Linda Wright & her husband Rick; cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor & celebrate James' life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 8:30-10:30 AM where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James' name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James' name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
