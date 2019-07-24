|
On July 22, 2019, James A. Coppage, Jr.; 76 of Parkville, Maryland and former pressman for the Baltimore Sun Papers; beloved husband of the late Lorraine G. Coppage (nee Lang); devoted father of Lorene G. Brocious and her husband Frank and Robert W. Coppage and his wife Karen; loving grandfather of Megan Coppage, Emily Coppage, Matthew McFadden and Kevin Brocious; dear brother of Margaret Conner and Donald Coppage and the late Louise Harris; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate James's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road on Thursday from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm where a funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 am. Entombment: Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019