Kotschenreuther, James A. of Baltimore, MD, previously of Hudson, FL, passed away on July 7, 2020 at Stella Maris, Timonium, MD. Born on November 3, 1928 in Baltimore, MD to the late August & Frances Kotschenreuther. He had a diversified background in Business, Industry and Retail Sales Management as well as other interests in private enterprises. After moving to Florida, he was active as a real estate agent in the Pasco County area before retirement. He served in the U.S. Army of Occupation in Korea. James was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Hudson, FL. While there, he acted as a Eucharistic Minister and Usher and was also a member of the Rosary Making Group for 25 years. Survivors include his wife, Ruth S. Kotschenreuther; two sons, Philip J., Bel Air, MD; and Michael T., Austin, TX; one granddaughter, Rebecca M., White Marsh, MD; two sisters, Dolores Byroade and Margaret Ann Panzer, Timonium, MD; and many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends will honor & celebrate James' life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill, MD on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 2-4 PM. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church, Fallston, MD on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment will be at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store