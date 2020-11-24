1/
James A. Leffel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A Leffel of Nottingham, MD, dedicated employee of GRAY & SON, INC, died in the early morning of Nov.21st from complications of recurrent lymphoma. He leaves behind his loving wife of 20 years, Marianne Schwarz and a son, Jay Leffel of Troy, Michigan. He was the son of Jennie M Leffel and Merle E. Leffel (deceased) and adopted Mom, Anita Amos of West Chester, Ohio. He is also survived by Fay W Banker (sister) and Steve Bailley; Tina M Heckman (sister) and Danny Crouse(brother-in-law), and Steven Taylor (brother-in-law) and wife Carolyn and son Brad. He will also be missed by nieces Delia and her husband Larry Robinson, Toni and her husband Rob Hom, TeAnna Crouse, and nephew Daniel Crouse. He is survived by grand nieces and nephews JaCinda, Robbie, Holden, Larrie Marie, Jackson, and Annabelle. He also loved dear friends Kathi & David, Fran & Jerry, Chelette & Steve, Michelle, Tina, and Karen, Mike and family. His fur babies, Max and Tink will miss him as well. In honor of James those who wish can make a donation to their favorite animal organization. There will be a celebration of his life at a later time when the pandemic will allow. Goncefuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved