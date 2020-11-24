James A Leffel of Nottingham, MD, dedicated employee of GRAY & SON, INC, died in the early morning of Nov.21st from complications of recurrent lymphoma. He leaves behind his loving wife of 20 years, Marianne Schwarz and a son, Jay Leffel of Troy, Michigan. He was the son of Jennie M Leffel and Merle E. Leffel (deceased) and adopted Mom, Anita Amos of West Chester, Ohio. He is also survived by Fay W Banker (sister) and Steve Bailley; Tina M Heckman (sister) and Danny Crouse(brother-in-law), and Steven Taylor (brother-in-law) and wife Carolyn and son Brad. He will also be missed by nieces Delia and her husband Larry Robinson, Toni and her husband Rob Hom, TeAnna Crouse, and nephew Daniel Crouse. He is survived by grand nieces and nephews JaCinda, Robbie, Holden, Larrie Marie, Jackson, and Annabelle. He also loved dear friends Kathi & David, Fran & Jerry, Chelette & Steve, Michelle, Tina, and Karen, Mike and family. His fur babies, Max and Tink will miss him as well. In honor of James those who wish can make a donation to their favorite animal organization. There will be a celebration of his life at a later time when the pandemic will allow. Goncefuneralservice.com