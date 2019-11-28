|
On November 14, 2019, James A. McConnell, age 83, died suddenly while traveling in Laguna Hills, CA. He was born in South Heights, PA. He is preceded in death by his son, Paul G. McConnell. He is survived by his wife, Amelia McConnell (nee Goulart); his sons and their wives: James and Patty McConnell, and Mark and Cindy McConnell; six grandchildren; and his sister, Rosemary Gallo. Jim was beloved by all his relatives and dear friends. He would help anyone in need, he could fix anything, and he lived as a dedicated family man. He served in the Army for 2 years, and worked for NSA for 42 years. He was married for 57 years. He always had a joke and a smile ready.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church -Wilde Lake Interfaith Center, Columbia, MD on Monday, Dec 2, 10 am. Jim will be laid to rest at St. Louis Cemetery in Clarksville, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 28, 2019