Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Church
James A. Schenning Notice
On December 18, 2019 James A. Schenning devoted husband of the late Katherine J. Schenning (nee Thomas); beloved father of David A. Schenning, Kathleen Blosser and her husband Russell, James T. Schenning and Timothy Schenning; loving grandfather of Brandon James Knott; dear brother of Walter Schenning, Agnes Oldewurtel and the late Bernard Schenning.

A mass of christian burial will be celebrated at St. Clare Catholic Church on Monday at 10 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Sunday from 3 - 5 and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 21, 2019
