James A. Stoner Notice
Mr. James A. Stoner, 80, of Monrovia, MD died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Twice married, he was predeceased by Gwendolyn Kay Stoner in 1995, and Deborah Blumenshine Stoner in 2017.Born September 4, 1938 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late John Rowland Stoner and Ruth Mary (Kennedy) Stoner.He retired as produce manager from Shoppers Food Warehouse, UFCW Local 400.Mr. Stoner is survived by four children, Stephen Stoner and wife, Annette, of Clayton, NC; Ronald J. Stoner, and wife, Tifanni, of Keedysville, MD, Debbie Brown and husband, Joe, of Clayton, NC; and Greg Stoner and significant other, Kathi Weldon, of Laurel, MD; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and three siblings, Danny Stoner, Billy Stoner, and Mary Ann Gover.He was predeceased by two brothers, Larry Stoner and Bobby Stoner.A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 31, at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821 Green Valley Rd, Monrovia, MD 21770.Interment will be private.Memorial contributions may be mate to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 26 to May 30, 2019
